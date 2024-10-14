Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Textron were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,319,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $45,932,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

