Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.94. 72,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,541. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. Textron has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 461.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Textron by 579.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 259.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

