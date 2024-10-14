Tezos Market Cap Achieves $704.57 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $704.57 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,973,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,446,884 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.