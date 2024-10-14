The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

