The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.68 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.