The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 170,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,428,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in The GEO Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

