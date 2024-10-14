The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $516.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

