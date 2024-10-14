The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,497 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $39,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.31. 196,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

