The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $411.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

