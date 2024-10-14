The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kansai Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %
KAEPY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
