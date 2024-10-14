The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.