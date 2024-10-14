The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
About Oncology Institute
