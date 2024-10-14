The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

