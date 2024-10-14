The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.60 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

