The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.60 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of PNC stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
