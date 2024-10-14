The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $385.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

