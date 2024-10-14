Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $417.72 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $417.72 million and $8.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00045117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,712,050,901 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

