Thomasville National Bank Acquires 502 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.