Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

