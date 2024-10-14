Thomasville National Bank Buys 5,497 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zoetis by 178.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 409,522 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

