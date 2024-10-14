Thomasville National Bank Buys New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,098,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.45 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

