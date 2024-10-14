Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 129.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 18.0% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $276.16 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $277.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.