Thomasville National Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,611,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.