Thomasville National Bank Has $5.11 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

