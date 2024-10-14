Thomasville National Bank Has $833,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

