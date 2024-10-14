Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

