Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYK opened at $355.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.