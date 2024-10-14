Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $162.57 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

