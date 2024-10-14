Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.6% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $604.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $572.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

