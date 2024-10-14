Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

