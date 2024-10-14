Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $305.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.21 and a 200-day moving average of $272.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

