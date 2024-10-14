Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

