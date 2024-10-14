Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 61,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $411.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

