Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

