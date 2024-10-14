TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Releases Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

