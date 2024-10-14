TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Releases Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.
TomTom Price Performance
Shares of TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.
About TomTom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.