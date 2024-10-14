Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 763,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
Toyota Motor stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.75. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
Featured Stories
