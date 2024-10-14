TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

