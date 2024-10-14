Traders Purchase Large Volume of Iris Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 69,730 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,813 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. 26,143,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,076. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

