TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $59,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDG traded up $10.86 on Monday, reaching $1,421.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,472 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,840 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

