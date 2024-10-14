Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 163,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.