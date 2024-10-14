Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.27 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.0378 dividend. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

