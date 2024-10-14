TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Short Interest Update

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

TruGolf Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TRUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. 4,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. TruGolf has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

