Truist Financial Trims Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Target Price to $6.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,708.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.