Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TUWOY

Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

Tullow Oil Company Profile

TUWOY stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.