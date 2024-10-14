Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $653,366.22

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $33.38 million and $653,366.22 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,788.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.18 or 0.00539901 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00030929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00074801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08091962 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $574,086.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

