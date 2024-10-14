Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 2,513,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,248,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

