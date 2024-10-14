uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in uniQure by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

