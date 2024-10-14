United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.35. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 817,513 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $811.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

