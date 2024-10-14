Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTFX traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 13,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,230. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.