VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Stake Lowered by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

