Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.03 and last traded at $147.03, with a volume of 4826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.87.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,096,000 after buying an additional 173,884 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

