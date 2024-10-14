Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Boosted by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. 129,895 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

